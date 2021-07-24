Morro Bay brew pub’s abandoned elevator catches fire, forcing street closure

Morro Bay Fire firefighters work on the rooftop at The Libertine Pub on the Embarcadero.

A fire broke out in the abandoned elevator shaft of a Morro Bay brew pub Saturday morning, according to Morro Bay Fire Department Chief Steve Knuckles.

The Libertine Pub is at 801 Embarcadero.

The Morro Bay Fire Department, Morro Bay Harbor Fire Boats and San Luis Obispo County Fire Department responded to a fire found in the brew pub’s basement elevator shaft, according to a tweet.

The Embarcadero was closed for two hours between Harbor and Pacific streets as crews extinguished the blaze, according to the fire department.