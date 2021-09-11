Multiple fires in Paso Robles prompt warning from officials on the dangerous conditions

Multiple fires took place in Paso Robles on Friday, some causing damage to equipment.

The city’s Fire and Emergency Services reported a fire at 3:15 p.m. on the 1600 block of Via Rosa.

That blaze burned a fence and pool equipment and was due to an electrical malfunction of the pool equipment, a news release noted.

The flames also melted the side of the above ground pool, which “caused minor flooding in the yard of an adjacent property.”

A utility trailer then was reported on fire at 4:12 p.m. in the 1900 block of Creston Road. The vehicle and trailer were quickly extinguished, fire officials noted.

An aerial image of the fires burning in Paso Robles on Friday. City of Paso Robles

Two minutes later, at 4:14 p.m. officials responded to a report of a blaze on the 2200 block of Creston Road and found four separate vegetation fires.

Those fires burned a total of 28.3 acres.

“The vegetation fires were fully controlled at 7:42 p.m. (Friday), with no damage to any structures and no injuries to firefighters or civilians,” a city news release noted. “The cause of the vegetation fires were determined to be from the previously mentioned utility trailer fire, traveling westbound on Creston Road.”

City officials noted: “Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services would like to remind residents that the vegetation is critically dry and the threat of wildfire remains very high. Please remain vigilant to prevent ‘One Less Spark.’”

