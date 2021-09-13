CHP identifies teen who died in fatal Highway 1 crash in San Luis Obispo

Finnegan Lee Hartford Osbaldeston, a 17-year-old from San Luis Obispo, died after the Volvo he was driving was broadsided by a pickup truck that ran a red light at the intersection of Highway 1 and Highland Drive in San Luis Obispo, on Sept. 11, 2021. Cal Fire SLO Twitter post

The California Highway Patrol in San Luis Obispo has identified the teenager who died in Saturday’s crash on Highway 1 at Highland Drive.

Finnegan Lee Hartford Osbaldeston, 17, of San Luis Obispo, died at Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center from his injuries suffered in the collision when a pickup truck ran a red light and slammed into him, according to the CHP.

At about 6:45 a.m. on Sept. 11, Osbaldeston was driving a 1990 Volvo 240 east on Highland Drive and making a left turn onto northbound Highway 1 when Bryan Griffiths, 79, of Morro Bay, ran the red light going southbound on Highway 1, the Highway Patrol wrote in a news release Monday.

Griffiths’ 2010 Ford F-250 then crashed into the driver’s side of Osbaldeston’s car, the release said.

Another car, a 2006 BMW 750, driven by 50-year-old Tisha Leigh Breda of Cambria, was also hit in the crash. Breda was stopped at the red light in one of the northbound Highway 1 lanes, according to the Highway Patrol.

Osbaldeston’s car was pushed by Griffiths’ truck into Breda’s car, the Highway Patrol said.

Griffiths was transported to French Hospital for moderate injuries, while Breda sustained only minor injuries and did not need to be transported, according to the Highway Patrol.

Anyone with information about this crash is requested by the Highway Patrol to contact Officer J. Jennings at 805-594-8700.