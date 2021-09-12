SLO County power outages leave thousands of PG&E customers without electricity

More than 2,000 North County PG&E customers lost power early Sunday in two large outages, the energy company reported.

The outages started around 6:15 a.m. and affected at least 2,625 residents east of Atascadero and Santa Margarita, near the areas of Creston and Pozo, a PG&E outage map showed.

The outage closest to Creston impacted 1,700 customers, and the Pozo-area outage impacted 925 customers.

The company is still investigating the cause of the outages. PG&E estimates crews will restore power by about 12:30 p.m.

For more information, visitpgealerts.alerts.pge.com/outages/map.

