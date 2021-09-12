Local

SLO County power outages leave thousands of PG&E customers without electricity

More than 2,000 North County PG&E customers lost power early Sunday in two large outages, the energy company reported.

The outages started around 6:15 a.m. and affected at least 2,625 residents east of Atascadero and Santa Margarita, near the areas of Creston and Pozo, a PG&E outage map showed.

The outage closest to Creston impacted 1,700 customers, and the Pozo-area outage impacted 925 customers.

The company is still investigating the cause of the outages. PG&E estimates crews will restore power by about 12:30 p.m.

For more information, visitpgealerts.alerts.pge.com/outages/map.

Today’s top headlines

Sign up for Tribune Afternoon Headlines and get the day's biggest stories in your inbox.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Related stories from San Luis Obispo Tribune
Profile Image of Lindsey Holden
Lindsey Holden
Lindsey Holden writes about housing, North County communities and everything in between for The Tribune in San Luis Obispo. She became a staff writer in 2016 after working for the Rockford Register Star in Illinois. Lindsey is a native Californian raised in the Midwest and earned degrees from DePaul and Northwestern universities.
  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service