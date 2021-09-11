Local

SLO teenager dies in Highway 1 wreck near Cal Poly, CHP says

An unidentified 17-year-old died in a wreck at Highway 1 and Highland Drive after another motorist violated a red light signal, CHP officials said in a news release.
A 17-year-old driver suffered fatal injuries Saturday morning after another motorist violated a red light signal, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The wreck took place at 6:45 a.m. near the intersection of Highway 1 and Highland Drive by the Cal Poly campus.

The teenage boy who died, a San Luis Obispo resident, has not yet been identified pending notification of next of kin.

The unidentified teen was driving a 1990 Volvo and was stopped at a red light signal that turned green. As he proceed into the intersection, he was hit by an oncoming 2010 Ford-150 driven by Bryan Griffiths, 79, of Morro Bay, CHP officials said in a news release.

“He entered the intersection to make a left turn onto northbound (Highway 1),” the release noted. “Mr. Griffiths entered the intersection against the red traffic light and the front end of his Ford F-150 broadsides the left side of Mr. Doe’s Volvo.”

The impact of the collision pushed the Volvo into the left front end of another vehicle, a 2006 BMW 750 driven by Tisha Leigh Breda, 50, of Cambria, who suffered minor injuries.

The teen driver was taken to Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center but was pronounced dead due to his injuries.

Griffiths suffered moderate injuries and was taken to French Hospital.

The CHP is conducting an investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Officer J. Jennings at 805-594-8700.

