Motorcyclist killed in head-on crash near Lopez Lake

A 29-year-old San Fernando man was killed Saturday night when his motorcycle collided with a car near Lopez Lake.

Josiah Moy Gonzalez was traveling westbound on a motorcycle on Lopez Drive past Grieb Ranch Way just before 7 p.m., according to a CHP news release.

The motorcyclist was traveling between 50 and 60 miles per hour, the CHP said.

In the eastbound lane, a 23-year-old Bakersfield man was driving in a Kia with a 24-year-old female passenger, according to the release.

According to the CHP, Gonzalez let his motorcycle drift across the double yellow lanes “for unknown reasons” at one point, ending up directly in front of the Kia. The front of both vehicles collided and Gonzalez was ejected from the motorcycle, the agency said.

Gonzalez suffered fatal injuries and was transported to the San Luis Obispo County Coroner’s Office, according to the CHP. His next of kin has been notified.

The female passenger in the Kia was transported to Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center in San Luis Obispo for treatment of minor injuries.

Any witnesses to the crash are asked to contact the San Luis Obispo CHP office at 805-594-8700.