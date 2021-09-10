Local

Amtrak train hits truck near Templeton High School

Amtrak’s southbound Coast Starlight train is stopped in Templeton on Friday afternoon after hitting a work truck at a private intersection. The driver suffered only minor injuries.
Amtrak’s southbound Coast Starlight train is stopped in Templeton on Friday afternoon after hitting a work truck at a private intersection. The driver suffered only minor injuries. David Middlecamp dmiddlecamp@thetribunenews.com

An Amtrak train hit a work truck at a private crossing in Templeton on Friday, resulting in minor injuries to the truck driver.

Amtrak Police and the CHP responded to the scene, where the southbound Coast Starlight train collided with the truck near Templeton High School.

The truck driver didn’t need an ambulance and was said to have minor injuries.

The Train was halted while tow trucks worked to clean up the scene. The engine showed some scrapes but otherwise looked undamaged.

Related stories from San Luis Obispo Tribune
  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service