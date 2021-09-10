Amtrak train hits truck near Templeton High School

Amtrak’s southbound Coast Starlight train is stopped in Templeton on Friday afternoon after hitting a work truck at a private intersection. The driver suffered only minor injuries. dmiddlecamp@thetribunenews.com

An Amtrak train hit a work truck at a private crossing in Templeton on Friday, resulting in minor injuries to the truck driver.

Amtrak Police and the CHP responded to the scene, where the southbound Coast Starlight train collided with the truck near Templeton High School.

The truck driver didn’t need an ambulance and was said to have minor injuries.

The Train was halted while tow trucks worked to clean up the scene. The engine showed some scrapes but otherwise looked undamaged.