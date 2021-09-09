Thousands of SLO County PG&E customers without power during heatwave

Thousands of North County residents are without power Thursday afternoon as a large PG&E outage affects customers.

The outage began for 960 customers in the San Miguel, Lake Nacimiento and western Templeton areas at about 6:46 p.m. Wednesday, according to PG&E.

Another 1,663 customers’ power went out at about 11:05 a.m. Thursday in the Santa Margarita area, the energy company’s power outage map shows.

Those living in the San Miguel, Lake Nacimiento and western Templeton areas can expect their power to be restored at around 4 p.m. Thursday, while people in the Santa Margarita area can expect their lights to turn back on by about 5:15 p.m., according to PG&E.

A PG&E map shows where thousands of San Luis Obispo County residents are without power Thursday as a heatwave brings high temperatures to the area. PG&E is investigating the cause of the outage. PG&E

PG&E is investigating the cause of both outages.

The outages come as North County and inland areas are experiencing a heat wave. Temperatures are expected to reach as high as 96 to 106 degrees in some areas, according to the National Weather Service.