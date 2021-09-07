Local

SLO police search for suspect in Motel 6 assault that injured guest

San Luis Obispo police were searching Tuesday for a suspect who allegedly assaulted a guest at a local motel, resulting in major injuries.

At 2:56 p.m. Monday, Motel 6 staff received a call from a guest — later identified as 30-year-old Vincent Baron of Fresno — who reported being the victim of an assault, police said in a news release.

Baron sustained major injuries from the attack and was transported to a local hospital, according to the release.

Baron was unable to provide a description of the suspect “because of the extent of his injuries,” police said.

San Luis Obispo police detectives are seeking the public’s help in identifying the suspect.

Anyone who was near Motel 6 South, 1625 Calle Joaquin in San Luis Obispo, between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Monday is encouraged to contact Det. Womack at 805-594-8038 or Crime Stoppers at 805-549-7867.

