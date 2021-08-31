Power out for more than 1,500 customers in Atascadero, PG&E says

This is a developing story. Check back to sanluisobispo.com for updates.

Hundreds of people were without electricity in Atascadero due to a power outage Tuesday morning, PG&E announced.

According to PG&E’s outage map, roughly 1,599 customers were without power as as of noon. The outage is impacting residents and businesses around El Camino Real in the vicinity of Paloma Creek Park.

The outage began around 9:37 a.m.

Power is expected to be restored by 3:30 p.m, the energy company said.

The cause of the outage is being determined and PG&E had crews at the scene.