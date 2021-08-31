4.1-magnitude earthquake near Pinnacles National Park rattles SLO County

A 4-1-magnitude earthquake shook an area near Pinnacles National Park — and San Luis Obispo County residents felt the impact as far south as Nipomo.

The quake hit at 9:09 a.m. about 3.7 miles north-northwest of the park, which is east of Soledad, the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) reported. It shook the area at a depth of about 5.6 miles.

People felt the earthquake as far north as the Bay Area and as far south as Nipomo, according to a USGS map. It was felt as far east as the foothills beyond Fresno.

Residents in Paso Robles and the North County likely felt the impact the most.

On the USGS website, 15 people in Paso Robles recorded feeling the quake, along with seven in Templeton and six in Atascadero.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for Tribune Afternoon Headlines and get the day's biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

For more information on the earthquake, visit earthquake.usgs.gov.