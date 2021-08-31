Local

4.1-magnitude earthquake near Pinnacles National Park rattles SLO County

A 4-1-magnitude earthquake shook an area near Pinnacles National Park — and San Luis Obispo County residents felt the impact as far south as Nipomo.

The quake hit at 9:09 a.m. about 3.7 miles north-northwest of the park, which is east of Soledad, the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) reported. It shook the area at a depth of about 5.6 miles.

People felt the earthquake as far north as the Bay Area and as far south as Nipomo, according to a USGS map. It was felt as far east as the foothills beyond Fresno.

Residents in Paso Robles and the North County likely felt the impact the most.

On the USGS website, 15 people in Paso Robles recorded feeling the quake, along with seven in Templeton and six in Atascadero.

For more information on the earthquake, visit earthquake.usgs.gov.

Lindsey Holden
Lindsey Holden writes about housing, North County communities and everything in between for The Tribune in San Luis Obispo. She became a staff writer in 2016 after working for the Rockford Register Star in Illinois. Lindsey is a native Californian raised in the Midwest and earned degrees from DePaul and Northwestern universities.
