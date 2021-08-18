Local

Atascadero power outage affects more than 3,000 customers

More than 3,000 residents in the city of Atascadero were affected by a power outage on Wednesday, according to PG&E.

The outage started about 11:25 a.m. Wednesday and impacted 3,115 customers, the energy company said.

Power was expected to be restored at 2:45 p.m., PG&E said.

PG&E was assessing the cause of the outage.

Also Wednesday, nearly 2,500 customers in Los Osos lost power for several hours in the morning. The power went out at 8:36 a.m. and was restored around noon.

Profile Image of Nick Wilson
Nick Wilson
Nick Wilson covers the city of San Luis Obispo and has been a reporter at The Tribune in San Luis Obispo since 2004. He also writes regularly about K-12 education, Cal Poly, Morro Bay and Los Osos. He is a graduate of UC Santa Barbara and UC Berkeley and is originally from Ojai.
