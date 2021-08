Los Osos is seen from Alamo Drive. Much of the community is facing a power outage Wednesday. ldickinson@thetribunenews.com

A power outage in Los Osos knocked out electricity to nearly 2,500 customers Wednesday morning, according to a PG&E online map.

The issue began at 8:36 a.m., the energy company said on its website.

PG&E said it was assessing the cause of the outage, which affected multiple neighborhoods throughout the community.

The company expected power to be restored about 12:15 p.m. Wednesday.