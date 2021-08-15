SLO County weather forecast for the week of Aug. 15: Hot inland and warm beaches

An award-winning image from Danna Joy Dykstra-Coy’s first year shooting the Zongo Yachting Cup.

Apart from a chance of isolated afternoon thunderstorms along the Sierra Nevada, dry and warmer weather is forecast on Sunday into Monday as high pressure strengthens over California.

The long-range models do not indicate any change of rain through the end of August.

Overall, the Climate Prediction Center is forecasting above normal temperatures and below average rainfall for much of the western United States, including California through October.

Away from the coastline, temperatures will increase on Sunday into Monday.

Paso Robles is forecast to hit 109 degrees on Sunday and 107 degrees on Monday.

The current record for Paso Robles Airport for Sunday, August 15 is 111 degrees set back in 1994.

San Luis Obispo will reach the mid to high-80s as high pressure builds over California.

Along the coastline, fresh to strong (19 to 31 mph) afternoon northwesterly winds will clear the coastal stratus during the afternoon.

Most of the beaches will reach high-60s; however, the southerly facing beaches of Cayucos, Avila Beach and Shell Beach will reach the high-70s on Sunday and Monday.

A trough of low-pressure will move across the Central Coast on Tuesday into Wednesday resulting in decreasing northwesterly winds, a deeper, more extensive marine layer with pockets of fog and mist, and cooler temperatures.

In fact, Paso Robles will be between 15 and 20 degrees cooler on Tuesday and Wednesday as compared to Monday’s high temperature.

Gentle to moderate (8 to 18 mph) northwesterly winds, a deep and persistent marine layer with night and morning fog and mist and near normal temperatures with minor day-to-day changes are forecast on Wednesday through the remainder of the week.

Surf report

Increasing northwesterly winds will generate 4- to 6-foot northwesterly (310-degree, deep-water) sea and swell (with a 5- to 12-second period) on Sunday, building to 5 to 7 feet (with a 5- to 15-second period) by Monday.

A 4- to 6-foot northwesterly (295-degree, deep-water) swell (with an 8- to 12-second period) is expected along our coastline on Tuesday through Saturday.

Hurricane Linda off Baja California is expected to move westward toward Hawaii.

A 2- to 3-foot southerly (195-degree, deep-water) swell (with a 14- to 16-second period) from this system will arrive along our coastline on Wednesday through Saturday.

Seawater temperatures will range between 54 and 57 degrees through Saturday.

This week’s temperatures

LOWS AND HIGHS, PASO ROBLES

SUN MON TUE WED THU FRI SAT SUN 63, 109 68, 107 60, 90 55, 87 55, 92 57, 91 56, 90 57, 91

LOWS AND HIGHS, SAN LUIS OBISPO AND COASTAL VALLEYS

SUN MON TUE WED THU FRI SAT SUN 59, 87 60, 85 59, 75 58, 76 60, 78 57, 79 56, 77 57, 78

PG&E safety tip

Hot temperatures will impact the Central Coast on Sunday and Monday as high pressure settles overhead. Here are some tips to stay cool and safe.

Go to a cool place: Consider going to a neighbor, friend or relative’s house that has air conditioning.

Stay in the shade: Direct sunlight can speed up the effect the heat has on your body. Do outdoor activities in the morning or evening hours, avoid being in the afternoon heat.

Stay hydrated: Keep drinking plenty of water, even if you’re not thirsty. Avoid drinks with caffeine or alcohol.

Take showers: A cool shower or bath is a great way to stay cool and much more effective than using an electric fan.

John Lindsey’s is PG&E’s Diablo Canyon marine meteorologist and a media relations representative. Email him at pgeweather@pge.com or follow him on Twitter @PGE_John.