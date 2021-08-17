SLO County reports its youngest COVID death; 378 new cases added

Kathrine Parra was working as a library associate before the coronavirus pandemic hit. All San Luis Obispo County workers can be called upon in an emergency, so she is helping organize COVID-19 testing kits at the county Public Health Department. dmiddlecamp@thetribunenews.com

The San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department has recorded the youngest death of a county resident due to COVID-19 since the pandemic began, a person in the 18-29 age range who was one of two new deaths reported Tuesday.

The second death was a person over the age of 85, according to the Public Health Department. It’s unknown whether either were fully vaccinated.

Locally, 273 people have now died due to the virus as a new surge fueled by the more contagious Delta variant takes its toll.

In a little over a month, SLO County has reported 12 deaths. That’s compared to a single death in the nearly two months from May 17 to July 11.

Also Tuesday, 378 new coronavirus cases were added since Aug. 13, bringing the county’s total to 23,737 COVID-19 cases since March 2020, according Public Health data.

The number of active COVID-19 cases here is now at 1,250, the highest total since Jan. 31 at 1,628. Active cases have tripled in August and are up 30-fold from 43 on July 1. Nevertheless, that total is still well below the peak of 3,211 on Jan. 10 amid the winter surge.

Compared to last summer, active cases are six times higher than they were exactly one year ago, when there were 211 on Aug. 17, 2020.

Local hospitals also continue to see higher numbers of COVID-19 patients with a total of 32 currently, including eight in the intensive care unit.

Overall, the county had a seven-day coronavirus test positivity rate of 8.4% as of Tuesday, up 6.8% from Aug. 8, according to Public Health. The county reports a COVID-19 case rate of 33.9 positive cases per 100,000 residents, the highest it’s been since January.

Here’s how local coronavirus case numbers from the past week break down day by day:

Saturday: 84 cases

Sunday: 78 cases

Monday: 110 cases

Tuesday: 106 cases

New COVID-19 cases by city

Over the last four days, the city of San Luis Obispo recorded the most new cases of any local community witih 85.

Here is where new COVID-19 cases were added this week across the county, according to EmergencySLO.org:

North County

Paso Robles: 82

Atascadero: 61

Templeton: 14

San Miguel: 7

Atascadero State Hospital: 2

Shandon: 2

Santa Margarita: 1

South County

Arroyo Grande: 34

Nipomo: 30

Grover Beach: 21

Pismo Beach: 10

Oceano: 7

Avila Beach: -54

SLO and North Coast

San Luis Obispo: 85

Los Osos: 14

Cambria: 4

Morro Bay: 7

The locations of three cases were listed as “other.” A total of 68 cases remained under investigation. The Tribune has reached out to Public Health about Avila Beach’s negative number.

SLO County coronavirus cases by the numbers

Here’s a look at San Luis Obispo County’s cases on Tuesday, according to the county Public Health Department.

Active cases: 1,250

Recovered cases: 22,210

People receiving hospital care: 32





Total people in intensive care units: 8

ICU bed availability in SLO County: 42%

For a detailed look at local coronavirus cases by age, occupation and more, visit ReadySLO.org.

Where to get a COVID-19 test and schedule a vaccine appointment

Free coronavirus testing is available at clinics in San Luis Obispo and Paso Robles. To make an appointment, visit emergencySLO.org/testing or call 888-634-1123 to register by phone.

The county Public Health Department is currently administering coronavirus vaccines to everyone age 12 and up.

Also, anyone receiving treatment in the Emergency Department at the French Hospital Medical Center or those admitted to the hospital for care will be offered the COVID-19 vaccine, according to Sara San Juan, a spokeswoman for Dignity Health.

Those eligible to receive their first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine can register online or by phone for California’s My Turn appointment system. The county Public Health Department is also administering vaccines on a walk-in basis at clinics in San Luis Obispo, Paso Robles and Grover Beach.

To find appointments, visit MyTurn.ca.gov and complete the registration process. Those who need assistance registering for a vaccine can call 833-422-4255 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday through Sunday.

To learn more about vaccines offered at the three clinics, or to find out about mobile and pop-up clinics near you, visit RecoverSLO.org/en/when-and-where-can-you-get-vaccinated.aspx. To sign up for email alerts, visit EmergencySLO.org/en/newsletter.aspx.

Residents can also find appointments for coronavirus vaccines through private health partners and some chain pharmacies, including CVS and Vons. To find shots at pharmacies near you, visit Vaccines.gov.