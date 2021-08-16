SLO County to begin offering third COVID vaccine dose to vulnerable people

The San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department next week will begin giving third doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to people with medical conditions that cause them to be immunocompromised.

Public Health clinics will begin offering third-dose appointments on Monday, Aug. 23, a news release said.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recently recommended fully vaccinated individuals with compromised immune systems receive an additional Pfizer or Moderna shot because they “may have a reduced ability to respond to vaccines, including for COVID-19,” the news release said.

“The need for this third dose is not due to a waning effect of the two-dose regimen,” the release said. “Rather, the standard two-dose regimen does not produce the same degree of protection in immunocompromised individuals as in people who are not immune compromised.”

Those eligible for third vaccine doses will self-attest to their conditions at clinics — they won’t need to bring a doctor’s note.

Public Health will offer third doses only at clinics in San Luis Obispo, Paso Robles and Grover Beach. They will not be available at mobile and pop-up clinics.

People eligible for a third dose include those with advanced or untreated HIV, those receiving treatment for tumors or blood cancers, those taking high-dose corticosteroids or medicines to suppress their immune systems, those who’ve received stem cell transplants within the last two years and those with moderate to severe immunodeficiencies.

“This is an important step to protect those individuals who are at the greatest risk due to COVID-19,” said Dr. Penny Borenstein, county Public Health officer. “I encourage those who meet CDC’s criteria to get this third dose, and encourage everyone in our community to help protect yourself, your loved ones and our most vulnerable neighbors by getting vaccinated as soon as possible.”

The CDC’s recommendation applies only to people who’ve received Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, not those who’ve gotten the Johnson & Johnson shot.

“There is not enough data at this time to determine whether immunocompromised people who received the Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen COVID-19 vaccine also have an improved antibody response following an additional dose of the same vaccine,” the CDC said on its website.

Where to get a COVID-19 test and schedule a vaccine appointment

Free coronavirus testing is available at clinics in San Luis Obispo and Paso Robles. To make an appointment, visit emergencySLO.org/testing or call 888-634-1123 to register by phone.

The county Public Health Department is currently administering coronavirus vaccines to everyone age 12 and up.

Those eligible to receive their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine can register online or by phone for California’s My Turn appointment system. The county Public Health Department is also administering vaccines on a walk-in basis at clinics in San Luis Obispo, Paso Robles and Grover Beach.

To find appointments, visit MyTurn.ca.gov and complete the registration process. Those who need assistance registering for a vaccine can call 833-422-4255 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday through Sunday.

To learn more about vaccines offered at the three clinics, or to find out about mobile and pop-up clinics near you, visit RecoverSLO.org/en/when-and-where-can-you-get-vaccinated.aspx. To sign up for email alerts, visit EmergencySLO.org/en/newsletter.aspx.

Residents can also find appointments for coronavirus vaccines through private health partners and some chain pharmacies, including CVS and Vons. To find shots at pharmacies near you, visit Vaccines.gov.