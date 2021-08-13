SLO County adds 400 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths in 3 days

San Luis Obispo County added 400 new COVID-19 cases and two deaths since Tuesday, as the virus continues a dramatic surge, the county Public Health Department reported on Friday.

Public Health officials have been reporting new COVID-19 cases weekly on Tuesdays. But on Friday, the agency announced it would be reporting new COVID-19 cases twice weekly as increasing numbers of people contract the virus.

“Just three days ago, we reported two additional deaths, and unfortunately, today we must report more,” said Dr. Rick Rosen, county deputy health officer. “I express my sincere condolences to their loved ones. I cannot stress enough how important it is to protect yourself and those around you by getting vaccinated.”

One person was in their 80s and the other was in their 90s, county Public Health reported. Locally, 271 people have died due to the virus.

All the local COVID-19 cases Public Health officials have sequenced during the past week have been the Delta variant.

The county Public Health Department is not currently providing information about how many newly reported cases, hospitalizations and deaths involve vaccinated and unvaccinated people.

The agency is reporting only the percentages of vaccinated and unvaccinated people who’ve tested positive for COVID-19, required hospital care or died from the virus since January, and updating on a monthly basis.

Here’s how local coronavirus case numbers from the past three days break down day by day.

Wednesday: 133





Thursday: 165

Friday: 102

The 165 COVID-19 cases reported on Thursday represent the highest single-day total since Feb. 4, when 167 people tested positive for the coronavirus.

The county’s average 14-day case count was 87 on Friday, the highest since it reached 88 on Feb. 15 and more than double what it was one year ago, when state restrictions had shut down portions of the local economy.

Number of active cases for the entire county was as low as 31 on June 25. In less than 2 months, that number increase by exactly 1,000.

In total, 23,359 San Luis Obispo County residents have tested positive for coronavirus since March 2020.

SLO County coronavirus cases by the numbers

Here’s a look at San Luis Obispo County’s case data as of Friday, according to the county Public Health Department.

Active cases: 1,003

Recovered cases: 22,054

People recovering at home: 1,003

People receiving hospital care: 28

Total people in intensive care units: 8

People in intensive care units out of the county: 0

Deaths due to COVID-19: 271

For a detailed look at local coronavirus cases by age, occupation and more, visit ReadySLO.org.

Where to get a COVID-19 test and schedule a vaccine appointment

Free coronavirus testing is available at clinics in San Luis Obispo and Paso Robles. To make an appointment, visit emergencySLO.org/testing or call 888-634-1123 to register by phone.

The county Public Health Department is currently administering coronavirus vaccines to everyone age 12 and up.

Those eligible to receive their first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine can register online or by phone for California’s My Turn appointment system. The county Public Health Department is also administering vaccines on a walk-in basis at clinics in San Luis Obispo, Paso Robles and Grover Beach.

To find appointments, visit MyTurn.ca.gov and complete the registration process. Those who need assistance registering for a vaccine can call 833-422-4255 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday through Sunday.

To learn more about vaccines offered at the three clinics, or to find out about mobile and pop-up clinics near you, visit RecoverSLO.org/en/when-and-where-can-you-get-vaccinated.aspx. To sign up for email alerts, visit EmergencySLO.org/en/newsletter.aspx.

Residents can also find appointments for coronavirus vaccines through private health partners and some chain pharmacies, including CVS and Vons. To find shots at pharmacies near you, visit Vaccines.gov.