Allan Hancock College board reverses stance on requiring COVID vaccines for students, staff

Allan Hancock College in Santa Maria will require faculty, staff and students to be fully vaccinated by Oct. 1, 2021.

Reversing an earlier decision made when COVID-19 cases were under control, the Allan Hancock College board of trustees on Tuesday adopted a vaccine mandate for students, faculty and staff on Tuesday night.

The board unanimously agreed to require faculty, staff and students at the Santa Maria community college to be fully vaccinated by Oct. 1, while also keeping a mask mandate days ahead of the start of the fall semester.

Those who cannot receive the vaccine because of medical or religious reasons would have to show a note from a doctor or affidavit along with undergoing regular testing.

“What we’re trying to do is create safety for students to be in the classroom. Safety for students, safety for the staff and safety for the community to do our part in stopping the spread of the coronavirus,” trustee Hilda Zacarias said.

Tuesday’s meeting occurred weeks after the board agreed with college leaders that masks would be required but not vaccines.

However, COVID-19’s Delta variant has led to a spike in cases, renewing concerns and leading to a different decision.

“The game has changed,” trustee Gregory Pensa said.

Hancock leaders had been hesitant to adopt a vaccine mandate.

“My concerns are student enrollment,” Pensa said. “Our job as trustees, as I see it, is to prevent putting up barriers to coming on campus and learning.”

Hancock’s fall and term one classes start Monday, but staff return to campus this week. Thursday is a professional development day, and Friday is an all-staff day with plans to hold events outdoors.

In addition to the vaccine mandate discussion during the nearly three-hour meeting, speakers urged the board to allow instructors to choose how to hold classes — either in person, remotely or a combination.

A couple of speakers noted that the board used a hybrid method for Tuesday’s meeting, with three members attending in person and two others remotely.

Superintendent and President Kevin Walthers said administrators communicated to faculty leaders that hybrid options could be possible in certain cases, but they would need to be carefully planned.

The college has boosted the number of online courses it offers from 15% to 25%, Walthers said.

With the fall class schedule already crafted, Walthers said switching to remote-learning classes for the entire schedule at the eleventh hour would be “disastrous for our students.”

Hancock student Marcela Viveros of the Associated Student Body Government became emotional as she talked about considering dropping out of school after struggling to learn while taking remote classes.

“Being online is very hard for me because I feel I am not getting the right support and right guidance that I need to be a successful student,” she said.

Complicating her situation was the fact that she is the oldest of five siblings, requiring her to balance being a big sister and college student while dealing with a learning disability.

“Being in person is very beneficial for student success,” she added.

Jessica Scarffe, a political science instructor, called for clear protocols for masking compliance, social distancing and testing.

“The option of remote Zoom teaching is a safe alternative to the risks and complications associated with in-person instruction, given current conditions,” Scarffe said.

She called on the board to ensure that the college has a suitable supply for N95 masks, which have been deemed better than surgical or cloth masks at providing protection.

“If Allan Hancock College aims to change the odds in the community, it seems abundantly clear that we should take all reasonable measures to protect our community,” Scarffe said. “The clearest path out of this for everyone is vaccinations.”