Vegetation fire backs up traffic on Highway 101 northbound near Cuesta Grade

Traffic was backed up on northbound Highway 101 at Reservoir Canyon Road after a vegetation fire broke out Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021.

Traffic was halted on Highway 101 northbound at Reservoir Canyon Road after a vegetation fire broke out Saturday afternoon.

The fire was reported at the base of the Cuesta Grade about 4:17 p.m., according to PulsePoint.

Fire crews contained the flames that covered 50 square feet off the highway, according to Cal Fire’s traffic scanner. All other responding units were canceled.

Cal Fire said mop-up would last one hour around 4:45 p.m.

Traffic was slowed to Highway 101 northbound at Monterey Street.

The California Highway Patrol executed a traffic slowdown in the area.