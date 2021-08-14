Local

San Simeon man dies along Highway 1 after walking into an oncoming vehicle

A 27-year-old man was killed Friday afternoon after walking into a vehicle that was traveling along Highway 1 in San Simeon, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Joel Jacob Hoff of San Simeon was walking north on the highway, north of Old Stage Coach Road, the CHP said in a news release.

Andrew Oosterhoff, 40, of Winthrop, Washington, was driving south in a GMC.

Hoff walked directly into the right side of Oosterhoff’s vehicle, according to the news release.

Hoff died at the scene, the CHP said.

Today’s top headlines

Sign up for Tribune Afternoon Headlines and get the day's biggest stories in your inbox.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Related stories from San Luis Obispo Tribune
  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service