San Simeon man dies along Highway 1 after walking into an oncoming vehicle

A 27-year-old man was killed Friday afternoon after walking into a vehicle that was traveling along Highway 1 in San Simeon, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Joel Jacob Hoff of San Simeon was walking north on the highway, north of Old Stage Coach Road, the CHP said in a news release.

Andrew Oosterhoff, 40, of Winthrop, Washington, was driving south in a GMC.

Hoff walked directly into the right side of Oosterhoff’s vehicle, according to the news release.

Hoff died at the scene, the CHP said.