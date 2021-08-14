SLO Swim Center to close for 4 weeks for maintenance. Here’s when it will reopen

Swimmers swim laps at the SLO Swim Center. The center will close for four weeks starting Monday. jjohnston@thetribunenews.com

The SLO Swim Center in San Luis Obispo will close for about four weeks for maintenance and repairs.

The center, located at 900 Southwood Drive near Sinsheimer Park, will close Monday through Sept. 12 to get its pools ready for a busy fall season, according to a city website post.

“When the Swim Center reopens Sept. 13, its Olympic and therapy pools will be ready for a full schedule of lessons, aquatic exercise classes, lap swimming and programming for kids,” San Luis Obispo officials said.

In the meantime, the city recommends swimmers use other local pools and aquatic programs, including pools operated by Cuesta College Community Programs, Morro Bay Recreational Services and San Luis Obispo County’s Aquatics Programs

The timing of the repair project is related to a contractor agreement and intended to minimize conflicts with fall scheduling, including planned swim meets, city officials said.

According to the city, repairs were “originally planned for August 2020 but was deferred to allow the community to enjoy the pool last summer, as the SLO Swim Center was the only public facility to reopen after a COVID-19 mandated closure last spring.”

For more information on fall activities offered by the city of San Luis Obispo, go to https://www.slocity.org/government/department-directory/parks-and-recreation/classes-and-activities-1811.