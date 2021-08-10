CHP names SLO County man killed in fatal DUI crash near Avila Beach

The California Highway Patrol has named the Atascadero man killed Friday in a fatal crash near Avila Beach.

Glenn Howard Owens, 72, was killed in the collision in the area of San Luis Bay Drive and Apple Orchard Lane around 3 p.m. Friday, while his wife, 65-year-old Susan Margaret Owens, sustained major injuries, according to a CHP news release.

According to the CHP, a a Ford F-250 truck driven by Patrick W. McDuffee II, 31, of Nipomo entered a curve in the roadway and crossed into the opposing northbound lane — directly into the path of a 2020 Mercedes van driven by Glenn Owens.

The front end of the Ford truck then collided head-on with the Mercedes, the agency said.

“Mr. Owens was pronounced deceased at the scene,” the CHP said.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for Tribune Afternoon Headlines and get the day's biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

“Mrs. Owens was transported to Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center (in San Luis Obispo) with major injuries,” according to the release.

McDuffee was allegedly under the influence of intoxicants at the time of the crash and was booked in San Luis Obispo County Jail on suspicion of murder, the CHP said.

McDuffee was listed in jail custody on Tuesday, although no bail amount was cited, according to jail records.

The CHP is investigating the incident.