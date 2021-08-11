Nipomo man charged with murder in fatal Avila Beach crash

A Nipomo man was charged in San Luis Obispo County Superior Court on Tuesday with second-degree murder and three additional criminal counts related to a fatal head-on collision near Avila Beach.

Patrick W. McDuffee II, 31, is accused of killing Atascadero resident Glenn Howard Owens, 72, and severely injuring Owens’ 65-year-old wife, Susan Margaret Owens, while driving under the influence of drugs.

In addition to the second-degree murder charge, the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney’s Office also charged McDuffee with gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, driving under the influence of a drug causing injury and driving with a suspended license.

Multiple criminal enhancements, based on the alleged DUI-related actions and past driving record, would strengthen the penalty for McDuffee if he’s convicted.

A search of court records shows that McDuffee was convicted of DUI in 2010 and 2016, with a 2009 DUI charge pleaded down to reckless driving.

Under California law, a person convicted of a past DUI may be charged with murder should they drive drunk and someone dies as a result.

McDuffee’s criminal enhancements factor in his prior driving record and driving under the influence while knowing his license was suspended.

Second-degree murder carries a 15 years to life sentence if convicted.

Paramedics respond to a fatal traffic collision on San Luis Bay Drive at Apple Orchard Lane in Avila Beach on Friday, Aug. 6, 2021. Laura Dickinson ldickinson@thetribunenews.com

According to the CHP, the deadly crash took place around 3 p.m. Friday in the area of San Luis Bay Drive and Apple Orchard Lane.

A Ford F-250 truck driven by McDuffee entered a curve in the roadway and crossed into the opposing northbound lane — directly into the path of a 2020 Mercedes van driven by Glenn Owens, according to a CHP news release.

The front end of the Ford truck then collided head-on with the Mercedes, the agency said.

Glenn Owens was pronounced deceased at the scene, the CHP said, while his passenger was transported to Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center in San Luis Obispo with major injuries. Susan Owens’ condition was not immediately known Wednesday morning.

McDuffee was allegedly under the influence of intoxicants at the time of the crash. The complaint does not state what drugs he allegedly ingested.

McDuffee was arrested on Friday and booked into San Luis Obispo County Jail. He remained in jail custody as of Wednesday morning with zero bail listed, according to jail logs.