41 Central Coast entertainment venues got millions in COVID aid. Here’s who in SLO County

Forty-one arts and entertainment venues on the Central Coast received millions of dollars as part of the Shuttered Venue Operators Grants program, which provides help for businesses hard hit by the pandemic.

According to a news release from Rep. Salud Carbajald, D-Santa Barbara, who voted to establish the program, those businesses received a total of $27.3 million via the Small Business Administration.

“The American Rescue Plan created the Shuttered Venue Operators Grant program to provide critical funding to our struggling businesses, and they deserve to be able to access those funds,” Carbajal said in the release. “I am glad the Small Business Administration heeded our call to improve and expedite the approval process, so this critical aid for our businesses will arrive sooner. These local businesses not only create good jobs and contribute to our local economy but also contribute to the spirit and local culture of our community.”

According to the release, 12 SLO County businesses received more than $8.4 million in total assistance as part of the program. The recipients are:

Cinema Square LLC, Atascadero: $530,542.80

Great American Melodrama Inc., Oceano: $916,062.30

Central Coast Cinemas Inc (doing business as Park Cinemas), Paso Robles: $1,014,647.40

Estrella Warbirds Museum Inc., Paso Robles: $77,477

Food and Agriculture, California Dept. (doing business as Paso Robles Event Center), Paso Robles: $3,412,000

Central Coast Performing Arts Commission, San Luis Obispo: $687,982.95

Central Coast Shakespeare Festival, San Luis Obispo: $21,615.75

Fremont Theatre Entertainment Group, San Luis Obispo: $1,065,385.89

James Richard Dee Jr. (Palm Theater), San Luis Obispo: $244,300

KCBX Inc., San Luis Obispo: $122,423.95

San Luis Obispo Repertory Theatre, San Luis Obispo: $189,422.10

Variety Artists International Inc., San Luis Obispo: $141,550

