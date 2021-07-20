SLO County bicyclist seriously injured after colliding with commercial truck in Los Osos

An Arroyo Grande woman was seriously injured Tuesday morning after she was knocked off her bicycle by a commercial truck, according to the California Highway Patrol

At about 9:50 a.m., the bicyclist was traveling southbound in the bike lane on South Bay Boulevard approaching Turri Road, the CHP said.

CHP Officer James Kalashian said that the bicyclist, who is 73, attempted to make a left-hand turn onto Turri Road.

Kalashian said the woman made the turn at the same time as a southbound traveling truck and veered into the truck’s path. The woman was struck on the back of the head and upper body by the truck’s side mirror, knocking her off her bike, the officer said.

The truck driver stayed on the scene as emergency personnel arrived to find the woman unconscious, Kalashian said. She was taken to a nearby hosiptal, where the officer reported that she was awake and being treated for serious injuries.

Traffic was blocked on South Bay Boulevard for about 20 minutes.