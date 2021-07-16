Local

Morro Bay police identifies pedestrian struck, killed by trash truck

Morro Bay police have identified the man who was struck and killed by a trash truck Thursday.

Mark Richard Evans, a 69-year-old Twain Harte resident, was hit by a Mission County Disposal truck while he was crossing the street near the intersection of Bernado Avenue and Morro Bay Boulevard, according to a Morro Bay Police Department news release.

Police arrived on the scene at 12:10 p.m. and found Evans on the south side of the roundabout, the release said.

The garbage truck driver is cooperating with the investigation, police said, and investigators do not think he was speeding or under the influence of drugs or alcohol during the incident.

Those with information on the collision can call the Morro Bay Police Department at 805-772-6225.

Stephanie Zappelli
Stephanie Zappelli is a summer intern at The Tribune and covers breaking news, business and general assignment stories. She grew up in San Diego and is a fourth-year journalism major at Cal Poly. When not writing, Stephanie enjoys hiking, reading and exploring SLO.
