Pedestrian struck, killed by trash truck in Morro Bay

A pedestrian crossing the street in Morro Bay was struck and killed by a large commercial garbage truck on Thursday, according to the Morro Bay Police Department.

The adult man was walking near the intersection of Morro Bay Boulevard and Bernardo Avenue at 12:10 p.m. when the fatal crash occurred, a police news release said, with the man “coming to rest on the south side of the roundabout.”

The circumstance leading up to the crash are under investigation, police said.

People with information about the incident are asked to contact Morro Bay police Officer McCool at 805-772-6225.

