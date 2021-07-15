Crews circle flames after fire breaks out at Oceano Dunes SVRA

A small vegetation fire broke out at Oceano Dunes State Vehicular Recreation Area, according to emergency scanner traffic and Pulse Point.

The fire, located near the west end of Pier Ave. adjacent to the Oceano Dunes beach trail, was an estimated 12 feet by 12 feet as of 10 a.m. Thursday, according to scanner traffic.

It has the potential to spread to about an acre, first responders said over scanner traffic.

As of about 10:10 a.m., firefighters from Cal Fire were able to get a containment line around the small blaze.

The cause of the fire is currently unknown.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for Tribune Afternoon Headlines and get the day's biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.