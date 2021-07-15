Local

Crews circle flames after fire breaks out at Oceano Dunes SVRA

A small vegetation fire broke out at Oceano Dunes State Vehicular Recreation Area, according to emergency scanner traffic and Pulse Point.

The fire, located near the west end of Pier Ave. adjacent to the Oceano Dunes beach trail, was an estimated 12 feet by 12 feet as of 10 a.m. Thursday, according to scanner traffic.

It has the potential to spread to about an acre, first responders said over scanner traffic.

As of about 10:10 a.m., firefighters from Cal Fire were able to get a containment line around the small blaze.

The cause of the fire is currently unknown.

Mackenzie Shuman
Mackenzie Shuman primarily writes about Cal Poly, SLO County education and the environment for The Tribune. She’s originally from Monument, Colorado, and graduated from Arizona State University’s Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication in May 2020. When not writing, Mackenzie spends time outside hiking, running and rock climbing.
