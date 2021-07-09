Highway 101 to fully close overnight in SLO County for more roadwork

Nightly closures on northbound Highway 101 north of Highway 58 will start July 12 and end July 15. jjohnston@thetribunenews.com

Drivers traveling through northern San Luis Obispo County next week should expect to encounter more overnight Highway 101 closures as roadwork continues through the area.

Starting on Monday, Caltrans will fully close northbound Highway 101 from Highway 58 near Santa Margarita to Santa Barbara Road near Atascadero for three nights, according to a Caltrans District 5 news release.

The closures will be in effect from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. from Monday through Thursday morning.

Drivers can exit Highway 101 and take Highway 58 to El Camino Real before getting back on the roadway to continue north, Caltrans said.

Electronic message boards will inform drivers about roadwork, which could cause delays of up to 10 minutes.

Caltrans has closed that stretch of Highway 101 overnight on and off for months to accommodate a $1.7 million road resurfacing project that Papich Construction of Grover Beach will complete in September.

For more information on traffic and road closures, call Caltrans District 5 at 805-549-3318 and visit dot.ca.gov/caltrans-near-me/district-5.