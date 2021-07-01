Dog bone-shaped roundabout coming to SLO County

A unique, dog bone-shaped roundabout is coming to a busy intersection in Paso Robles.

The roundabout will replace a four-way stop at the intersection of Golden Hill Road and Union Road to improve the flow of traffic, according to a city news release.

The roundabout is the first of its kind in SLO County, and features a pair of bulbs linked by a narrow connector. Construction will start in December.

The intersection will be closed during the work, and motorists can take a detour from Highway 46 East to Union Road to Ardmore Road to Golden Hill Road, or from Dallons Drive to Experimental Station Road to River Road, the city website said.

Construction will last about a year, ending in August 2022. Businesses along the intersection will remain open during construction, the news release said.

In September, the the city will grade and pave Ardmore Road to allow motorists to access Golden Hill Road during construction, the city said.

During the months leading up to construction, utilities will be lowered and cable TV lines that interfere with the roundabout will be moved.

The city’s Traffic Impact Fee and a grant from the San Luis Obispo Council of Governments will fund the $6.3 million project, according to capital project engineer Ditas Esperanza.

The city will chose the construction company for the project this fall, Esperanza said.

