Hwy. 101 closure alert: Roadwork will cause overnight detours in SLO County

A stretch of northbound Highway 101 in the North County will be closed for three nights next week for construction work, according to a San Luis Obispo County news release.

Northbound 101 at Highway 58 will close Tuesday, June 29, to Friday, July 2, from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m each night, the news release said.

Motorists can take a 10-minute detour by exiting 101 at Highway 58 in Santa Margarita and taking El Camino Real to the Santa Barbara Road entrance in Atascadero.

Detour signs and illuminated message boards will direct motorists through the detour, the news release said.

The closure is caused by a project to resurface Highway 101 and “adjust the slope near the shoulder of the highway to enhance safety for everyone.”

Today’s top headlines Sign up for Tribune Afternoon Headlines and get the day's biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Grover Beach contractor Papich Construction is running the $1.7 million project.

Call Caltrans District 5 for updates at 805-549-3318.