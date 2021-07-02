Highway 166 closed near Santa Maria after multi-vehicle crash causes ‘severe injuries’

A multi-vehicle crash north of Santa Maria closed Highway 166 about 15 miles east of Highway 101.

A multi-vehicle collision Friday morning on Highway 166 near Santa Maria seriously injured at least two people, prompting road closures and traffic back-ups.

The collision occurred just before 9 a.m. near Highway 166 and Tepusquet Road, about 15 miles east of Highway 101 in San Luis Obispo County, according to a Caltrans District 5 Sigalert.

The collision involved at least two vehicles, including a black Cadillac Escalade and a small SUV, according to the CHP Traffic Incident Information Page. The Escalade may have traveled out of its lane and crashed into the other vehicle.

At least two people were “severely injured” in the collision, and emergency responders requested helicopter assistance, the Incident Information Page said.

Traffic on Highway 166 was “backed up and heavy” at 9:24 a.m. Caltrans issued the Sigalert at 9:53 a.m., and the agency did not provide an estimated reopening time.

Motorists should avoid the area or expect to encounter traffic backups.