Amtrak stopped through SLO while firefighters battle vegetation fire

A vegetation fire in San Luis Obispo has temporarily stopped Amtrak service in San Luis Obispo while crews work to put out the flames.

The fire broke out around 2:28 p.m. near 1011 Railroad Ave., according to the emergency response app Pulsepoint.

Firefighters are currently fighting the fire, which is approximately 1 acre.

Amtrak’s Pacific Surfliner service has been temporarily halted because hoses need to be laid across the train tracks.

Service is expected to resume shortly.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for Tribune Afternoon Headlines and get the day's biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.