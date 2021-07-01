Local

Amtrak stopped through SLO while firefighters battle vegetation fire

A vegetation fire in San Luis Obispo has temporarily stopped Amtrak service in San Luis Obispo while crews work to put out the flames.

The fire broke out around 2:28 p.m. near 1011 Railroad Ave., according to the emergency response app Pulsepoint.

Firefighters are currently fighting the fire, which is approximately 1 acre.

Amtrak’s Pacific Surfliner service has been temporarily halted because hoses need to be laid across the train tracks.

Service is expected to resume shortly.

