Local
Amtrak stopped through SLO while firefighters battle vegetation fire
A vegetation fire in San Luis Obispo has temporarily stopped Amtrak service in San Luis Obispo while crews work to put out the flames.
The fire broke out around 2:28 p.m. near 1011 Railroad Ave., according to the emergency response app Pulsepoint.
Firefighters are currently fighting the fire, which is approximately 1 acre.
Amtrak’s Pacific Surfliner service has been temporarily halted because hoses need to be laid across the train tracks.
Service is expected to resume shortly.
Comments