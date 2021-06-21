Nipomo teen dies after being electrocuted in Highway 166 crash. ‘He fought very hard’

A Nipomo teenager who was injured stepping on a live power line after a Highway 166 crash earlier this month has died.

The family of Shiloh Delgadillo, 18, confirmed that he died June 17 at Marian Regional Medical Center in Santa Maria.

“He fought very hard for 12 long days but unfortunately was not able to survive and passed on 6/17/21 at 12:30 p.m.,” Delgadillo’s sister, Alondra Banks, wrote in a Facebook post. “It has been a very tough situation but we as a family have been managing to stay strong and pull through because of all the love and support you all have shown us.”

Delgadillo was driving on Highway 166 west of Bull Canyon Road around 9 p.m. on June 5 when he appeared to have made an “unsafe turning movement,” and careened into a telephone pole along the highway, the CHP said.

After the crash, Delgadillo got out of the vehicle and stepped onto a live downed power line, which knocked him unconscious.

The CHP says investigators determined the teen was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crash.

In a second Facebook post, Banks announced that local funeral services for Delgadillo will be held on Wednesday and Thursday.

The first service will be a rosary at St Joseph’s Catholic Church, 298 South Thompson Ave. in Nipomo, from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, with a vigil to follow from 8:30 p.m. to midnight.

On Thursday, a funeral mass will be held starting at 10 a.m. at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, followed by burial services at Santa Maria Cemetery at 1501 South College Drive. Following the burial, there will be a reception with food and drinks at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church.

Attendees at the Thursday services are asked to be dressed entirely in white or light-colored clothing, at the request of the family.

