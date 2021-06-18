Deputies, paramedics save driver who wasn’t breathing after crash in Oceano

An man suffering a medical event crashed into a parked car in Oceano. He was not breathing and had only a faint pulse when San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s deputies and paramedics responded and revived him.

Deputies responded about 1:20 p.m. to a 911 call reporting an explosion and a possible vehicle fire in the 1900 block of Ocean Street in Oceano, a Sheriff’s Office news release said.

They found a 69-year-old man who was unconscious in a vehicle and appeared to have crashed into a parked car while experiencing a medical emergency.

The man was not breathing and had only a faint pulse. Deputies removed him from the vehicle and began performing CPR as Five Cities Fire Authority and San Luis Ambulance responders were en route, the release said.

When paramedics arrived, they took over the CPR process and used a defibrillator to resuscitate the man. They eventually located a pulse and observed the man breathing on his own after about 10 to 15 minutes.

The responders transported the man to the hospital for treatment, where he remains in stable condition.