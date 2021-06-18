Shandon man arrested on suspicion of molesting child who lived with him for years

Christopher Saucedo Sr. was arrested Thursday on suspicion of molesting a 12-year-old.

The Paso Robles Police Department on Thursday arrested a 38-year-old man on suspicion of molesting a child for multiple years, according to an agency

Christopher Saucedo Sr. is accused of molesting a 12-year-old who lived with him for years, according to the Paso Robles Police Department news release.

Police said the relationship between Saucedo and the child will not be disclosed at this time.

The crimes occurred in Paso Robles, but Saucedo was living in Shandon and working in Paso Robles at the time of his arrest, police Cmdr. Stephen Lampe said.

Police learned about the case from an out-of-state tip, the release said.

The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office assisted in the arrest, according to police.

Saucedo was being held Friday morning at San Luis Obispo County Jail in lieu of $100,000 bail, according to jail records.

The Paso Robles Police Department doesn’t believe there are any other victims, but the investigation is ongoing, according to the release.

Those with information about the case can contact Paso Robles Police Department Detective Dustin Virgil at 805-237-6464.

Call the 24-hour Crime Stoppers Hotline with anonymous tips at 805-549-STOP or text “SLOTIPS” and the message to CRIMES (274637).

