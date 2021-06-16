Local

Atascadero building containing ammunition stockpile catches fire in blaze

The Atascadero Fire Department responded to a structure fire on Coromar Avenue at 7 a.m. Thursday.

Smoke from the fire was visible from Highway 101.

The blaze involved a 1,000-square-foot outbuilding containing a stockpile of ammunition, which was popping due to the flames , Atascadero Fire Department engineer-paramedic Colette Layton said. A Templeton Fire Department engine joined Atascadero firefighters on the scene.

Crews had trouble accessing the building due to materials around it, Layton said.

The Atascadero Fire Department estimated it would finish containing the fire at about 10 a.m. but that time depends on when the ammo stops popping.

Coromar Avenue was closed at the site of fire due to hoses across the street, and an investigation into the fire could continue throughout the day.

There were no injuries Thursday morning.

Stephanie Zappelli
Stephanie Zappelli is a summer intern at The Tribune and covers breaking news, business and general assignment stories. She grew up in San Diego and is a fourth-year journalism major at Cal Poly. When not writing, Stephanie enjoys hiking, reading and exploring SLO.
