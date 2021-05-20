Wind-whipped brush fire in Santa Barbara threatens homes, TV station

This is a developing story. Check back to sanluisobispo.com for updates.

Update, 11:20 p.m.:

Eliason says firefighters are making good progress on the fighting the blaze.

He noted evacuation orders are still in place. Red Cross has set up resources at Leadbetter Beach parking lot, he said.

Update, 11:05 p.m.:

No injuries have been reported in the fire thus far, and the cause is currently under investigation.

“It had a rapid rate of spread,” Santa Barbara County Fire spokesman Mike Eliason told Noozhawk. “It was being pushed by the strong winds and also since it was burning uphill, that made it move faster.”

Eliason said 50 homes and commercial buildings were threatened by the fire, and confirmed flames had damaged one home on Via del Cielo.

The fire was reported around 9 p.m. and burned uphill toward the KEYT television station, which was evacuated. KEYT news staff later broadcast live from outside the building, showing how close the flames got to the building and equipment.

Update, 11 p.m.:

The Santa Barbara Police Department has ordered these evacuations in the Loma Fire.

Evacuations are ordered for the 900 block of Miramonte Drive to Weldon Road, Isleta Avenue, Arroyo Avenue, Weldon Road, and Loma Alta Drive from San Andres to Weldon Road.

Residents outside these areas are encouraged to remain vigilant and to evacuate if they feel unsafe.

Update, 10:30 p.m.:

Shortly after 10:30 p.m., Eliason shared images showing fire damage in a home off Via Del Celio, saying the fire had been stopped at the house.

Eliason said the larger brush fire is at 0% containment and people are urged to stay out of the area.

Original story:

A quick-burning vegetation fire has forced late-night evacuations of a Santa Barbara neighborhood on Thursday.

The Loma Fire is burning 20 acres with a rapid rate of spread as of 10:15 p.m., according to Santa Barbara County fire spokesman Mike Eliason.

The fire is burning on the hillside near Loma Alta Drive and Miramonte Drive, according to Eliason.

According to Noozhawk, it is burning up TV Hill toward the Mesa neighborhood in Santa Barbara.

Gusty winds were blowing embers, fanning the flames and threatening structures on the city’s lower Westside, Noozhawk reported.

Multiple commercial buildings and homes are threatened. Evacuations were ordered for the area, according to Eliason. Evacuations also reportedly included the KEYT studios.

Meanwhile, crews are racing to quell the flames, and there were unconfirmed reports of at least one house on fire.

— Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton contributed to this report

#Loma Fire - Santa Barbara City Incident- SBC and other agencies working vegetation fire. Loma IC reporting 20 acres with rapid rate of spread. Multiple commercial and homes threatened. Evacuations ordered for Loma Alta Dr & Miramonte Drive. C/T 8:55 pic.twitter.com/bkUcgWDsck — SBCFireInfo (@EliasonMike) May 21, 2021