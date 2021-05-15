Local
Atascadero house fire injures resident, ignites 5,000 rounds of ammunition
An Atascadero resident fled his burning house Friday with injuries to his arms, face and back, as firefighters battled a blaze that set off thousands of rounds of ammunition.
Atascadero Fire and Emergency Services arrived to a residential structure fire at 7720 Valle Ave. about 4:43 p.m, according to a news release.
It was first reported as a vegetation fire burning toward the house, according to the release, but crews discovered that a structure fire had spread to the vegetation.
Heavy flames torched more than half of the 1,400-square-foot residence, the city stated, and a half acre of vegetation burned toward nearby structures.
The fire burned into a storage area and more than 5,000 rounds of ammo exploded, according to the news release.
About 15 minutes in, firefighters said the building was unsafe to occupy and all crews finished fighting it outside.
The fire was extinguished in 30 minutes, the city said.
Crews administered medical treatment to the resident’s burns; no firefighters were reported injured.
The cause of the fire remained under investigation, according to the city.
