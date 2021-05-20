Local

Watch Now: Memorial service, procession for slain officer begins in San Luis Obispo

A caravan of vehicles drives through San Luis Obispo ahead of a vigil to honor slain Detective Luca Benedetti on Friday.
A caravan of vehicles drives through San Luis Obispo ahead of a vigil to honor slain Detective Luca Benedetti on Friday. Lindsey Holden lholden@thetribunenews.com

The memorial service for San Luis Obispo police Det. Luca Benedetti, who was killed in the line of duty last week, will begin at 10 a.m. on Thursday.

The memorial service is taking place at the Cal Poly Performing Arts Center. After the service, a funeral procession will wind through a small portion of San Luis Obispo before taking Benedetti to the Paso Robles Cemetery.

Both the service and the procession are being livestreamed and are available to watch below.

