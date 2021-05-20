Local
Watch Now: Memorial service, procession for slain officer begins in San Luis Obispo
The memorial service for San Luis Obispo police Det. Luca Benedetti, who was killed in the line of duty last week, will begin at 10 a.m. on Thursday.
The memorial service is taking place at the Cal Poly Performing Arts Center. After the service, a funeral procession will wind through a small portion of San Luis Obispo before taking Benedetti to the Paso Robles Cemetery.
Both the service and the procession are being livestreamed and are available to watch below.
