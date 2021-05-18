GoFundMe fundraiser set up for SLO police detective hurt in shooting. Here’s how to help

San Luis Obispo Police Det. Steve Orozco was injured in a shooting while serving a search warrant to suspect Edward Zamora Giron on Monday, May 10, 2021, at his apartment. Det. Luca Benedetti was killed in the shooting.

A GoFundMe fundraiser has been established for the San Luis Obispo Police Department detective shot and injured while serving a search warrant.

Det. Steve Orozco was shot multiple times by a burglary suspect, Edward Giron, as he and five other officers served a search warrant March 10 at an apartment on Camellia Court on Monday. Giron was found dead after he suffered a self-inflicted, fatal gunshot wound and other injuries, police said.

Another San Luis Obispo police detective, Luca Benedetti, was fatally shot.

Orozco, who has worked for the San Luis Obispo Police Department since 2016, is recuperating from his wounds at home with family members, city officials said.

As of 2 p.m. Tuesday, GoFundMe campaign “Detective Orozco Relief Fund” had raised more than $5,400 toward its $50,000 goal. About 70 people had donated to the fundraiser.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for Tribune Afternoon Headlines and get the day's biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

“Detective Orozco was shot multiple times and sustained injuries. He has not returned to work due to his injuries,” the campaign page says. “We respectfully ask that you consider donating to Detective Orozco and his family through this tragedy.”

San Luis Obispo Police Department spokesperson Christine Wallace said Tuesday she was not able to provide details on Orozco’s injuries, including where on his body he was struck.

In addition to the GoFundMe fundraiser for Orozco, a GoFundMe account has been set up for Benedetti’s family. That public funeral service had raised more than $555,000 toward its $600,000 goal as of Tuesday.

A public funeral service for Benedetti will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday at the Performing Arts Center in San Luis Obispo.

Attendees are asked to submit RSVP in advance via Eventbrite. The service will be followed by a procession of first responders to a private graveside ceremony.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more. CLAIM OFFER