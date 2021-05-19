Funeral procession for Luca Benedetti will go from SLO to Paso Robles. Here’s how to watch

San Luis Obispo Police Det. Luca Benedetti was killed in a the line of duty while serving a search warrant to suspect Edward Zamora Giron on Monday, May 10, 2021, at his apartment.

A funeral procession for San Luis Obispo police Det. Luca Benedetti, who was killed in the line of duty last week, will travel from Cal Poly up Highway 101 to Paso Robles following his memorial service Thursday morning.

The memorial service will begin at 10 a.m. and last approximately two hours, the city said in a news release.

Following the service, a motorcade of first responders will leave the PAC and lead a funeral procession down Grand Avenue before turning left onto Monterey Street, entering Highway 101 and continuing north to Paso Robles.

The procession will end at the Paso Robles Cemetery at 45 Nacimiento Lake Drive.

The city advises motorists to avoid the area and take alternate routes during the procession.

The public is invited to view the procession from legal and safe locations, or online. First responders from neighboring agencies will help patrol the city while Benedetti’s colleagues attend the memorial services.

Both the service and the procession will be livestreamed.

Funeral service video: livestream.com/accounts/8522144/events/9677069

Processional video: livestream.com/accounts/8522144/events/9676633

The city asks that those attending the service arrive early and carpool if possible due to limited parking at the Performing Arts Center.

Benedetti was shot and killed while serving a search warrant at the home of Eddie Giron on May 10.

Giron, who allegedly opened fire upon the officers when they attempted to enter his apartment, died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound and injuries from police fire, according to the city.

Another officer, Det. Steve Orozco, was also injured in the incident.