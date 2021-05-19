SLO County Airport drill simulates mass casualty plane crash

The San Luis Obispo County Regional Airport held an emergency response drill involving coordination between agencies, mass-casualty response, public information dissemination, victim and family care, security and communications.

The afternoon event was designed to help officials prepare for a full-scale emergency and evaluate the “preparedness and capabilities of the airport and local response agencies,” according to an airport news release.

The simulation was for a fictional “Cherub Airlines” airplane whose landing gear collapsed as it touched down, causing it to skid off the runway. Casualties were represented by small, yellow cutouts of people with tags outlining their injuries.

The airport warned that the public might see smoke, numerous emergency vehicles and unusual airport activity during the drill.

“Federal Aviation Administration regulations require a full-scale exercise once every three years to test the airport’s emergency plan,” stated Courtney Johnson, director of airports, in a news release. “This drill is an excellent opportunity for everyone to test and evaluate their skills. Our top priority will always be the health and safety of both our passengers and staff.”

Today’s top headlines Sign up for Tribune Afternoon Headlines and get the day's biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The drill lasted for about three hours.