Paso Robles firefighters to conduct fire training at airport

The Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services, along with Cal Fire and SLO County Fire, will conduct a control burn at the Paso Robles Municipal Airport on Sunday.

Smoke may be visible around the airport between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m., according to Paso Robles Fire Department Battalion Chief Jay Enns.

Weather conditions have created an opportunity to finalize the live fire training that originally was scheduled prior to a very busy fire season, Enns said.

Participating in the training will be one battalion chief, one squad and two fire engines from Paso Robles, along with fire resources from the nearby Cal Fire station 98.

Contact number for the Dept. of Emergency Service is 805-227-7560.