San Luis Obispo Tribune Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Local

Paso Robles firefighters to conduct fire training at airport

The Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services, along with Cal Fire and SLO County Fire, will conduct a control burn at the Paso Robles Municipal Airport on Sunday.

Smoke may be visible around the airport between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m., according to Paso Robles Fire Department Battalion Chief Jay Enns.

Weather conditions have created an opportunity to finalize the live fire training that originally was scheduled prior to a very busy fire season, Enns said.

Participating in the training will be one battalion chief, one squad and two fire engines from Paso Robles, along with fire resources from the nearby Cal Fire station 98.

Contact number for the Dept. of Emergency Service is 805-227-7560.

Today’s top headlines

Sign up for Tribune Afternoon Headlines and get the day's biggest stories in your inbox.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Related stories from San Luis Obispo Tribune
  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months.

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service