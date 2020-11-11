Local
Early-morning fire engulfs Paso Robles home, forcing residents to flee
Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services is investigating the cause of a fire that engulfed a Paso Robles home early Wednesday morning.
According to the fire department, firefighters responded to reports of a residential structure fire around 1:37 a.m. Wednesday at 517 Sims Ave..
Upon arrival, firefighters found a fully-involved house fire that was threatening multiple nearby structures, the fire department news release said.
All three occupants in the house were evacuated and treated for smoke inhalation, the fire department said.
Firefighters requested a “second alarm response” to battle the flames. In total 32 firefighters across six agencies — Paso Robles, Cal Fire SLO, Camp Roberts, San Miguel, Templeton and Atascadero — responded to the scene. The Paso Robles Police Department and San Luis Ambulance also assisted, according to the release.
While the fire was contained to one residence, the home was destroyed, the fire department said.
The cause of the fire was under investigation. as of 9 a.m. Wednesday, according to the release.
Comments