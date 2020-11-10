San Luis Obispo Tribune Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Crime

Man arrested on assault, threat charges after shots reported in Grover Beach, police say

This is a developing story. Check back to sanluisobispo.com for updates.
To sign up for breaking news alerts, click here.

Grover Beach police officers arrested a man on suspicion of assault and criminal after gunshots were reported in Grover Beach.

Police responded to the 1000 block of Ritchie Road to reports of gunshots fired around 4:15 p.m. Monday.

Grover Beach police Cdr. Bryan Millard said police blocked off the 1000 block of Ritchie Road while they tried to make contact with someone who barricaded himself inside a home. The Pismo Beach Police Department and the regional SWAT team also responded to the scene, Millard said.

Police were unable to contact the man for several hours, Miller told The Tribune on Monday.

News alerts in your inbox

Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Around 11:40 p.m. Monday, the Grover Beach Police Department posted on Facebook that a man involved in the Ritchie Road incident was in custody. The road was reopened.

The suspect, identified by police as 43-year-old Mark Steven Vigil, Jr., was arrested and booked around 12:40 a.m. Tuesday in Grover Beach on suspicion of three felony charges — assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm or use of force likely resulting in great bodily injury, threatening with intent to terrorize and an unlisted charge.

The police department said more information would be released later Tuesday.

Vigil was being held Tuesday at San Luis Obispo County Jail in lieu of $500,000 bail. His court date was set for Dec. 24.

Related stories from San Luis Obispo Tribune
Profile Image of Cassandra Garibay
Cassandra Garibay
Cassandra Garibay reports on breaking news and health. She will be writing for the SLO Weird column as well. Cassandra graduated from Cal Poly and was a reporter and managing editor at Mustang News. Send any story ideas her way via email at cgaribay@thetribunenews.com. Habla Español.
  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months.

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service