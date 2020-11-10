Man arrested on assault, threat charges after shots reported in Grover Beach, police say

This is a developing story. Check back to sanluisobispo.com for updates.

Grover Beach police officers arrested a man on suspicion of assault and criminal after gunshots were reported in Grover Beach.

Police responded to the 1000 block of Ritchie Road to reports of gunshots fired around 4:15 p.m. Monday.

Grover Beach police Cdr. Bryan Millard said police blocked off the 1000 block of Ritchie Road while they tried to make contact with someone who barricaded himself inside a home. The Pismo Beach Police Department and the regional SWAT team also responded to the scene, Millard said.

Police were unable to contact the man for several hours, Miller told The Tribune on Monday.

Around 11:40 p.m. Monday, the Grover Beach Police Department posted on Facebook that a man involved in the Ritchie Road incident was in custody. The road was reopened.

The suspect, identified by police as 43-year-old Mark Steven Vigil, Jr., was arrested and booked around 12:40 a.m. Tuesday in Grover Beach on suspicion of three felony charges — assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm or use of force likely resulting in great bodily injury, threatening with intent to terrorize and an unlisted charge.

The police department said more information would be released later Tuesday.

Vigil was being held Tuesday at San Luis Obispo County Jail in lieu of $500,000 bail. His court date was set for Dec. 24.