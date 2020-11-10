San Luis Obispo Tribune Logo
SLO County courthouse evacuated due to fire alarm, smoke

The San Luis Obispo County Superior Courthouse was evacuated Tuesday afternoon due to reports of a fire alarm going off in the first-floor law library.

The San Luis Obispo City Fire Department responded to reports of a fire alarm around 1:40 p.m. at the courthouse annex on Monterey Street in San Luis Obispo., according to PulsePoint. San Luis Obispo Police officers also responded to the scene, San Luis Obispo County tweeted.

Battalion Chief Sammy Fox said firefighters evacuated the building and saw smoke in the first floor of the courthouse. Firefighters shut off the courthouse’s heating, ventilation and air conditioning and waited for the smoke to dissipate, Fox said.

Fox said firefighters believe it may have been caused by an electrical issue.

Fox said firefighters searched the building and did not find any active fire. Electricians were en route Tuesday afternoon to assess what may have caused the smoke.

The county tweeted that there was no danger to employees or the public and people were being allowed back in the building around 3 p.m.

