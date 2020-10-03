Man escapes burning RV in early-morning fire in San Miguel

A recreational vehicle caught fire and destroyed an outbuilding and two other vehicles early Saturday, according to San Miguel Fire Chief Rob Roberson.

“A person was inside the RV when it started burning and was able to escape without injury,” Roberson said.

Cal Fire, San Miguel Fire and Camp Roberts firefighters responded to a report of a structure fire at 5:11 a.m. on the 1300 block of N Street in San Miguel, a Cal Fire spokesperson said.

“The reporting party said that they heard several explosions,” Cal Fire stated. “The fire was knocked down quickly after the firefighters arrived on scene.”

The cause is still under investigation, according to Roberson.