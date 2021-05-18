Downed utility lines close Highway 101 in both directions in Santa Barbara County

Highway 101 is closed in both directions and a sig alert was issued near State Route 135 in Los Alamos Tuesday afternoon due to downed power lines close to the roadway, according to Caltrans.

The agency says there is no estimate when the highway will re-open.

Motorists can expect traffic delays but may detour onto State Route 135 (Bell Street).

This article will be updated as more information becomes available, but motorists may also check the CHP traffic incident information webapage at cad.chp.ca.gov for updates.