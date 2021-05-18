Local

Downed utility lines close Highway 101 in both directions in Santa Barbara County

Highway 101 is closed in both directions and a sig alert was issued near State Route 135 in Los Alamos Tuesday afternoon due to downed power lines close to the roadway, according to Caltrans.

The agency says there is no estimate when the highway will re-open.

Motorists can expect traffic delays but may detour onto State Route 135 (Bell Street).

This article will be updated as more information becomes available, but motorists may also check the CHP traffic incident information webapage at cad.chp.ca.gov for updates.

Related stories from San Luis Obispo Tribune
Profile Image of Matt Fountain
Matt Fountain
Matt Fountain is The San Luis Obispo Tribune’s courts and investigations reporter. A San Diego native, Fountain graduated from Cal Poly’s journalism department in 2009 and cut his teeth at the San Luis Obispo New Times before joining The Tribune as a crime and breaking news reporter in 2014.
  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more.

CLAIM OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service