Recently retired Arroyo Grande police chief dies at 50. ‘RIP Chief’

Former Arroyo Grande Police Chief Beau Pryor, who retired from the force in 2020, has died at the age of 50.

Arroyo Grande resident Vivian Krug Cotton announced the news of Pryor’s death on Facebook on Wednesday evening.

“It is with heavy heart to announce the passing of recently retired Arroyo Grande Police Chief Beau Pryor,” she wrote. “He will be missed by many. RIP Chief.”

His cause of death is unknown.

Krug Cotton said flowers or cards can be sent to the family via the Arroyo Grande Police Department, at 200 N. Halcyon Road.

Pryor served on the Arroyo Grande police force for 26 years, according to previous Tribune stories. During that time, he was the South County department’s first full-time motorcycle traffic officer, a Special Response Team member and field training officer.

In 2017, Pryor was chosen to lead the agency as chief.

Pryor retired in July 2020 to spend more time with his family and friends.

“I am very appreciative for all of the support that has been provided to me, my family and all of the outstanding members of your Arroyo Grande Police Department,” Pryor said in a statement announcing his retirement.

He was replaced by current Chief Michael Martinez.

In his final radio call as Arroyo Grande police chief,which was broadcast on the city’s Facebook page, Pryor was thanked for his years of service and wished well in retirement.

“We will miss Chief Pryor as a valued and respected member of our department,” the dispatcher performing the end of watch broadcast said. “Chief Pryor, thank you for your many years of dedicated service protecting the citizens of Arroyo Grande.”